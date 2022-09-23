PA Boy Battling Brain Cancer Dies Day After 6th Birthday, Family Says

A Pennsylvania community is mourning the death of a boy who tragically lost his battle with brain cancer on Thursday, Sept. 22 — just one day after his sixth birthday.

On the morning of Ryder Knechtle's birthday celebration, he was fine. Like any other child, he loved to play games, read his favorite book, and even watch "Peppa Pig" with his family.

But as the hours passed, he began to feel different.

"Around 1:00 he started to crash," the boy's mom, Jenna Knechtle, wrote on GoFundMe and Facebook.

"He couldn’t catch his breath and he was in pain. Hospice came and got him comfortable. They told us he didn’t have much time."

Ryder died surrounded by loved ones inside their Spring Township home. Despite this tragic loss, the boy's parents are glad he got to spend his last moments surrounded by presents, cake, and fireworks.

"We asked him if he had a great birthday and he told us yes," the fundraiser reads. "We are so sad. But we are so happy that Ryder is no longer trapped in that body."

Ryder was diagnosed with a cancerous and terminal brain tumor in mid-2020. His loved ones launched the fundraiser around that time to ask the community for help with medical expenses.

It had raised more than $98,000 as of Friday, Sept. 23.

The Borough of Hamburg and the Hamburg Police Department also showed support for the family in a Facebook post.

"On June 11, 2022, Mayor George Holmes administered the Oath of Office to Ryder, swearing in the young boy as a special police officer," reads the statement.

"We are saddened by the loss of Ryder, but are glad we had the opportunity to touch his life as he touched ours," the mayor said.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

