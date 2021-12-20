I-78 Crash Victim Was 25-Year-Old 'Devoted Mother' From Lehigh Valley

Five people were killed in two separate crashes on Dec. 14 on I-78 eastbound in Berks County, authorities said.

One of the victims was 25-year-old Thalia Jackson, of Easton, the county coroner's office confirmed on Dec. 16.

She was the front-seat passenger in a Nissan Xterra driven by a 58-year-old from Phillipsburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Jackson was killed in the first collision around 8:30 p.m. in Tilden Township when a school bus failed to stop in a construction zone, authorities said.

The Xterra was struck shortly after the empty school bus collided with 20-year-old August "Gus" Schwartz's Chevrolet Cruze, which became lodged underneath the bus, police said.

Three other people were killed in a second crash hours later at mile marker 18.1 in Upper Tulpehocken Township, as traffic was diverted as a result of the first crash, authorities said.

Jackson was a "devoted mother" to a young daughter, Amelia, according to a GoFundMe page launched by family members.

The page had raised over $6,200 in funeral funds as of Dec. 20.

"She cared for others and did as much as she can to make everyone happy," organizer Christine Diaz wrote.

"Her smile always lit up a room and made others smile."

Jackson most recently worked as a Mary Kay beauty consultant and a virtual administrative assistant, according to her Facebook and Linkedin pages.

