Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Obituaries

Blue Marsh Lake Drowning Victim Came To US In Search Of Better Life

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Albert Castro Beato
Albert Castro Beato Photo Credit: Mt. Pleasant Fire Co. 30 (FACEBOOK)/ inset: GoFundMe photo

Albert Castro Beato moved to Lebanon, PA from the Dominican Republic a few months ago in search of a good job to help his parents back home, loved ones said.

But, the 20-year-old man drowned after going for a swim in the Blue Marsh Lake in Penn Township (Berks County) around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, according to local fire officials and the county coroner's office.

Investigators told WFMZ they believe the man swam too far out and got tired. 

"Albert’s parents came from the Dominican Republic and they would like to take their son with them to [bury] him near home," organizer Stephanie Perez wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"If we could put something together for his parents to take him back with them it would honestly mean the world to them. They are broken."

More than $6,300 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Wednesday night.

He was remembered on the page as a "humble and loving young man."

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.