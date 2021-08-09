Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Winning $800K+ PA Lottery Ticket Sold In Berks County

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Marathon/Speedway located at 16617 Pottsville Pike in Hamburg.
Marathon/Speedway located at 16617 Pottsville Pike in Hamburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Are you a winner? A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth more than $800,000 has sold in Berks County.

The Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Sept. 7. The winning numbers were: 3-4-5-34-37.

The total prize value is $814,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Marathon/Speedway located at 16617 Pottsville Pike in Hamburg.

The store that sold the winning ticket will get a $5,000 bonus.

The main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

