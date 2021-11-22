WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Worth $166K Sold In Berks County

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $166,101 was sold in Berks County.

The Bang Boom Ka-Pow ticket was sold on Nov. 21 at Rite Aid on Perkioken Avenue in Reading, officials said.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Bang Boom Ka-Pow is a $5 Fast Play game that offers prizes starting at $50,000.

Fast Play games print-on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

