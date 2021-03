A Pennsylvania lottery ticket good for $100,000 was sold in Berks County.

The Powerball with Power Play ticket from the Wednesday, March 24 drawing was sold at Exxon Mart on East Wyomissing Avenue in Mohnton.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn: 4-9-17-27-38.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

