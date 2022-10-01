PA Lottery Tickets Worth $100K Sold In Berks, Carbon, Lackawanna, Montgomery Counties

Pennsylvania Lottery players in Berks, Carbon, Lackawanna, and Montgomery counties have each won a $100,000 prize.

The $100,000 winning tickets for the New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing on Saturday, Jan. 8 were sold at:

Sheetz, 2246 Lancaster Pike, Reading, Berks County;

Turkey Hill, 200 West Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, Carbon County;

Gerrity’s Supermarket, 1782 North Keyser Avenue, Scranton, Lackawanna County;

GIANT Food Stores, 737 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.

The four winning ticket numbers selected were: 00087231, 00088445, 00265998, and 00470795.

The retailers, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $500 bonus:

The Jan. 8 drawing also awarded 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100, for a grand total of $5,889,200 in prizes.

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 9, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022, when tickets sold out.

Prizes must be claimed, and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.