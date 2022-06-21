5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Miss Pennsylvania Winner Alysa Bainbridge

Berks County native Alysa Bainbridge was crowned Miss Pennsylvania Saturday, June 18.

The ceremony was held at York's Appell Center for the Performing Arts, where 23-year-old Bainbridge performed a lyrical dance and was presented with a $12,000 scholarship.

The former Miss Greater Reading will represent the Keystone state at the Miss America Competition in December at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, CT.

Here are five things you may not have known about the Leesport native:

She graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism.

She is a graduate student working toward her Master of Science in Leadership at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA.

She works as a news reporter and fill-in anchor with WRDE NBC Coast TV in Milton, DE.

She founded Tyler's Triumph, a non-profit organization in memory of her late brother, Tyler, who died of an opioid overdose. The organization "provides people living with mental health and substance use disorders with the tools to thrive in recovery, in the form of professional development resources, scholarships, and more."

