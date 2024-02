RPD said they pursued a car that fled from a traffic stop on the 400 block of North 3rd Street. Eventually, the driver bailed and fled on foot, the department said.

When officers chased him down, he had a firearm with a Glock auto sear (or "switch") and an extended magazine in his possession, police said.

VICE Criminal Investigators assisted patrol officers with the arrest, RPD added.

