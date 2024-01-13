Overcast 50°

Michael Morris Charged With Indecent Exposure

A customer at an Elverson Sonic is accused of exposing himself to a drive-thru worker, say Caernarvon police. 

Sonic, 850 Crossings Blvd, Elverson; Michael Morris

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Caernarvon Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Michael Morris, 31, of Reading, is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact, indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct, the department wrote in a release. 

It happened at the 850 Crossings Boulevard location on Oct. 16 last year, according to police. 

Court records show the 31-year-old was unable to post his $10,000 bond after his arraignment Dec. 4. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16. 

