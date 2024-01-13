Michael Morris, 31, of Reading, is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact, indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct, the department wrote in a release.

It happened at the 850 Crossings Boulevard location on Oct. 16 last year, according to police.

Court records show the 31-year-old was unable to post his $10,000 bond after his arraignment Dec. 4. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16.

