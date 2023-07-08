Lawn Mower Severs Hand Of 3-Year-Old Boy In Reading

Kelly Smith Stringfellow of Reading said on GoFundMe that her grandson Bradley was at a babysitter's house when he was "backed over" by a lawn mower on June 21.

"He lost his entire thumb, fingers, and part of his hand on his dominant right hand due to the blades not turning off," she wrote.

Since then, 3-year-old Bradley has undergone multiple surgeries with more on the horizon, his grandmother said.

"He is unable to move due to a full body cast for three weeks from his pelvis to his arm," as well as "deep wounds from the belt burning his leg and small wounds everywhere else," Kelly wrote. "He requires 24-hour assistance."

Bradley's parents have been splitting their time between the pediatric intensive care unit, attending to their 4-year-old daughter, and picking up shifts at work when their schedule allows, according to Kelly.

In the long term, the family hopes to get Bradley set up with a prosthetic thumb and fingers as well as "the assistance he will need throughout life."

"The family would greatly appreciate any help and prayers you can give at this time."

