Know Him? Berks Rite-Aid Shopper Attacks Man Over 'Perceived Insult,' Police Say

The pictured man is accused of attacking a 54-year-old at the 500 E. Lancaster Avenue store in Shillington on Sunday, Feb. 11, according to state police.

Officials said the victim entered the store just before his attacker did. The suspect walked inside, confronted the man over a "perceived insult," then punched him in the face repeatedly, authorities said.

The assailant continued to hit the 54-year-old even after he fell to the ground, police said. The victim told authorities he had never met the attacker before and "did not know why the suspect wanted to fight him."

He's described as being in his 30s or 40s with a shaved head. He was wearing a black hoodie with long black shorts that ended just above the ankles and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone who can identify him should call Cumru Township Police Department at 610-777-9595 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

