Fair 36°

SHARE

Izaeyah Molyneauy Wanted For Gunpoint Robbery: Berks Sheriff

The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man accused of a gunpoint robbery near Reading's Pendora Park late last year. 

Berks County Sheriff's Office; Izaeyah Molyneauy

Berks County Sheriff's Office; Izaeyah Molyneauy

Photo Credit: Facebook/Berks County Sheriff's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Dec. 18, authorities said in a release. Izaeyah Molyneauy approached the victim and brandished a gun before pistol-whipping him, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

He led the victim to a vehicle, forced him inside, then hit him with the gun again while taking his jewelry, police said. 

When Molyneauy ordered the victim out of the car, authorities said they struggled over the gun. A shot was fired during the struggle but missed the victim, police said. 

Molyneauy, 25, is described as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. His last known address was 601 South 19th Street, Reading. 

Anyone with information can call the Berks County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted Tip Line at 610-478-6390.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE