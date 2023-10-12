Families Identify Teens Found Dead In Schuylkill County

The pair now identified as Caraballo and Mock were discovered around 3:30 a.m. near Ferndale Road in New Philadelphia Borough, about a mile east of Route 209, state troopers said previously.

Mock's aunt Rachael Friendy said on GoFundMe that her nephew was "found brutally murdered."

"We would like to give him a proper send-off," she wrote on the crowd-funding site. "Any and all contributions will be used for funeral expenses."

Caraballo's loved ones are also accepting donations on GoFundMe for memorial services.

The Pottsville Area School District, where Caraballo was reportedly a student last year, said counseling is being offered to students and families.

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Angel," wrote Superintendent Dr. Sarah Yoder.

State police have not confirmed the identity of either victim or their causes of death as of midday Thursday, Oct. 12.

Click here to support Hunter Mock's family and here to support Angel Caraballo's family on GoFundMe.com.

