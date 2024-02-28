Dushawn Ellis was sentenced to 8 to 22 years behind bars on Monday, Feb. 26 for witness intimidation and obstruction of justice, said the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Investigators have said Ellis, 34, was in custody at the Berks County Prison when he offered another inmate $20,000 to assassinate the witness. The other inmate was an acquaintance of the witness and told him about the offer, according to the AG's Office.

The same day, prosecutors said Ellis video-chatted with the witness and relayed the threat directly.

He pleaded guilty to both felony charges in December.

"This defendant was willing to use any means necessary to make the charges against him go away,” Attorney General Michelle Henry wrote in a statement.

“My office stands by this brave witness. This sentence holds the defendant accountable for his threats and intimidations, and serves as a reminder that this type of conduct will not be tolerated in Pennsylvania.”

The investigation into his human trafficking case is ongoing, prosecutors added.

