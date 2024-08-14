On June 19, at 4:40 a.m., Spring Township Police received a call for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Reen Road and Stevens Avenue, Spring Township police said.

Thaddeus Keich, the operator of the striking vehicle, showed signs of impairment, police said.

After an investigation, Keich was charged with DUI.

He also passed through a stop sign, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.