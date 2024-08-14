A Few Clouds 83°

Thaddeus Keich Charged In DUI Crash In Berks County

A 37-year-old driver was charged with drunken driving after a crash in Berks County, authorities said on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Photo Credit: Spring Township PD
On June 19, at 4:40 a.m., Spring Township Police received a call for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Reen Road and Stevens Avenue, Spring Township police said.

Thaddeus Keich, the operator of the striking vehicle, showed signs of impairment, police said.

After an investigation, Keich was charged with DUI.

He also passed through a stop sign, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 29.

