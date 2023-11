Teddy Doyle Yate died from natural causes on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, said Coroner Daniel Buglio. He was 62.

Anyone who can contact his relatives is asked to call the Lehigh County Coroner's Office at 610-782-3426 or email danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

