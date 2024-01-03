The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is enacting the city's Code Blue ordinance for the following periods:

7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6

5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7

All dogs in Reading should be indoors while the code is in effect, with exceptions for supervised walks, bathroom breaks, and exercise, said ARL officials.

Code Blue is in effect whenever the windchill factor is 22 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or when there is precipitation with temperatures lower than 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the code is only legally enforceable within city limits, the recommendation applies to all pet owners in Berks County, according to the organization.

“The cold temperatures predicted for our area are potentially life-threatening for animals left outside to fend for themselves," said Savannah Baller, a shelter manager and animal protection officer at ARL.

"We hope residents take this threat seriously and bring their pets inside.”

For more information, call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.

