Light Rain 47°

SHARE

Burglar Ransacked Berks Gas Station For Cigarettes, Lotto Tickets: PSP

State police are looking for the thief who stole thousands of dollars in cigarettes and lottery tickets from a Barto gas station, according to officials. 

<p>The suspect in the Nov. 17 Barto Shell burglary and his car.&nbsp;</p>

The suspect in the Nov. 17 Barto Shell burglary and his car. 

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The burglar broke into the Shell gas station at 1325 PA Route 100 while it was closed on Nov. 17, said troopers. 

He took about $9,100 worth of merchandise before fleeing in a white Subaru Legacy, authorities said. 

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants and black and white sneakers, they added. 

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call PSP Reading at 610-378-4225 or submit an anonymous tip to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE