Burglar Ransacked Berks Gas Station For Cigarettes, Lotto Tickets: PSP

The burglar broke into the Shell gas station at 1325 PA Route 100 while it was closed on Nov. 17, said troopers.

He took about $9,100 worth of merchandise before fleeing in a white Subaru Legacy, authorities said.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants and black and white sneakers, they added.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call PSP Reading at 610-378-4225 or submit an anonymous tip to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

