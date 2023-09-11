Berks Family Lost Nearly Everything In House Fire, Loved Ones Say

The couple and their dogs, Aura and Cymba, were the victims of a blaze that began in the evening hours on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to township firefighters.

While luckily no one was hurt — a last-minute change in plans left Coley off work and able to rescue the dogs — the couple has lost nearly everything else.

"The flames consumed nearly the entirety of their home, leaving them in a state of shock and disbelief," wrote organizer Kasey Smith-Mastruzzo on GoFundMe.

"The road to recovery appears to be long and daunting."

The damage to their Reading Avenue home was "extensive," and while their house was insured, Smith-Mastruzzo says their policy is unlikely to cover the full extent of the damage.

"The emotional toll on their family is immeasurable," she wrote. "It breaks my heart to see my dear friends endure such hardship."

She hopes the GoFundMe campaign will help her friends replace their belongings, repair their house, and keep a roof over their heads in the meantime.

As of Monday, Sept. 11, the effort has already raised nearly $5,000 towards the couple's recovery fund.

"I have always believed in the power of community, and I am grateful for the love and support that this community has provided thus far, as well as the first responders and their heroic efforts," Smith-Mastruzzo wrote.

"Thank you from the depths of my heart for being a part of this journey towards recovery."

