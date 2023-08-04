Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Berks County Woman, 83, Dies In Rollover Crash: Coroner

An 83-year-old woman is dead following a rollover car accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday, Aug. 3, according to authorities. 

State Route 61 near East Adamsdale Road in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County
State Route 61 near East Adamsdale Road in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Ann Marie Zeall of Amity Township was a passenger in a car that veered off Route 61 in West Brunswick around 1:30 p.m., said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The car hit some trees before rolling over, officials said. 

Zeall was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where she died from multiple traumatic injuries around 5:30 p.m., the coroner said. The manner of death was not given. 

The crash is also being investigated by state police in Schuylkill Haven, officials added. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE