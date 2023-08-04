Berks County Woman, 83, Dies In Rollover Crash: Coroner

Ann Marie Zeall of Amity Township was a passenger in a car that veered off Route 61 in West Brunswick around 1:30 p.m., said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The car hit some trees before rolling over, officials said.

Zeall was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where she died from multiple traumatic injuries around 5:30 p.m., the coroner said. The manner of death was not given.

The crash is also being investigated by state police in Schuylkill Haven, officials added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.