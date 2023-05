Crews responded to the blaze on Philadelphia Avenue in Cumru Township around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

The flames had spread to surrounding homes and all occupants were evacuated, except for the baby, who was found dead in her crib on the third floor of one of the homes despite rescue efforts, 6abc reports.

The cause has been preliminarily identified as an electrical issue.

