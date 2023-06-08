Auburn Man Raped Berks Teen At Knifepoint On Her Way To School, Jury Finds

Sean Samuels, now 39, of Auburn, was convicted of rape and related offenses on Wednesday, June 7, District Attorney John T. Adams' Office said in a release.

It happened around 8 a.m. on March 16 of last year, Daily Voice reported.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, told police she was walking to school on the 1200 block of Hill Road when she was abducted at knifepoint, taken to another location, and sexually assaulted twice.

Police initially circulated surveillance images of the suspect, but a latent fingerprint ultimately led them to Samuels, authorities said last year. He was arrested less than a week later in Hamburg, according to police.

Samuels currently remains locked up awaiting his sentencing hearing and a Sexual Offender Assessment, the DA's Office said.

