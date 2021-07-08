Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa: 60 MPH Winds, Flash Flooding Heading To Area

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to reach New Jersey Thursday evening and linger into Friday morning.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour with 4 inches of rain being forecast, mostly along the Jersey Shore, AccuWeather reports. The rest of the state can expect gusts between 40 and 60 mph, and 1 to 2 inches of rain.

[6 AM] The latest briefing for Tropical Storm Elsa has been updated. A tropical storm warning is now in effect for all... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Thursday, July 8, 2021

A flash-flood warning has been issued across the state. The greatest impacts are expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service upgraded its tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning for most Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties, where the highest wind gusts are expected.

Elsa wind gusts AccuWeather

“In the mid-Atlantic and in southern New England, for many areas along and south and east of Interstate 95, Elsa will bring a three- to six-hour period of heavy rain, some of it wind-swept, that can lead to urban and poor drainage area flooding, as well as travel delays,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Elsa will be making way for a slightly cooler and less humid air mass, moving into the region over the weekend.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.