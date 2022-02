Pennsylvania state police are investigating after a fire broke out at a high school.

The fire was in a closet at Gettysburg Area High School located at 1130 Old Harrisburg Road, according to a release by police.

Officials were notified about the blaze on Friday around 10:20 a.m., the release states.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire have not been released.

