Central PA High School Closed, Student Arrested Amid Terroristic Threats: Police

A central Pennsylvania high school student has been arrested and their school has closed after a threat was made on Tuesday, according to a release by state police.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and harassment for a social media threat made against Gettysburg High School in Adams County, according to police.

The school closed and classes were taught remotely on Tuesday, according to the release.

There is no threat to the public, students or faculty, according to police.

Classes will be in-person on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the school.

