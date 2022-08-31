Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
Breaking News: Train Car Catches Fire In Pittsburgh (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Tractor-Trailer Slams Into Railroad Bridge Full Of Train Cars In Pittsburgh (PHOTOS; VIDEOS)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the tractor-trailer into the railroad bridge full of train cars.
The scene of the tractor-trailer into the railroad bridge full of train cars. Photo Credit: Facebook/JACOB DUMONT NAN MEDIA

A tractor-trailer scrapped against the underpass of a railroad bridge— with a train on it— and ended up shearing off the roof of its trailer in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, August 31, authorities say. 

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Eckert Street in Pittsburgh's Woods Run neighborhood around 2 p.m., according to Allegheny County dispatchers. 

No injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m. but the roadway remained closed. 

This is a developing story; follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.