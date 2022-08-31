Tractor-Trailer Slams Into Railroad Bridge Full Of Train Cars In Pittsburgh (PHOTOS; VIDEOS)

A tractor-trailer scrapped against the underpass of a railroad bridge— with a train on it— and ended up shearing off the roof of its trailer in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, August 31, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Eckert Street in Pittsburgh's Woods Run neighborhood around 2 p.m., according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m. but the roadway remained closed.

This is a developing story; follow Daily Voice for updates.

