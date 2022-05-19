Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer, Car Slam Into, Over Cement Barrier Along I-376 In PA

Jillian Pikora
Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 376
Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 376 Photo Credit: Facebook/Karen Hilliard Fredley

A tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in western Pennsylvania on Thursday, May 19, authorities say. 

Moon Run Volunteer fire crews were called to the vehicle crash with entrapment and fire, on Interstate 376 by the exit for Campbell's Run Road around 2 p.m., the department and PennDOT report.

All occupants of both vehicles "were self extricated" according to the fire department's release. 

Crews remain on the scene overhauling the tractor-trailer which is now reportedly confirmed to be a garage tractor, fire crews say. 

Smoke was visible for miles, according to Daily Voice readers. 

The road opened up to one lane of traffic in each direction between Exit 61 (Ridge Road) and Exit 60B (South/Crafton) around 4:30 p.m., according to PennDOT.

