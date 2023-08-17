PA District Attorney Sentenced For Rape, Strangulation: AG

Somerset District Attorney, Jeffrey Lynn Thomas II, 36, of Windber, has been sentenced to 2 ¼ to 7 years in prison for charges related to the attack at a Windber woman’s home, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

He has been held in the county jail since his conviction on Thursday, March 16 when he was found guilty of indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and felony criminal trespass, Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

Thomas was first accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Windber, refusing to leave, then sexually and physically assaulting her on Saturday. Sept. 18, 2021, according to court documents.

Prior to this incident, Thomas had a record of traffic offenses in Cambria and Somerset counties. He was briefly held in Somerset County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Former PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a motion to revoke the bail of Jeffrey Thomas in light of new charges in two separate incidents, both filed in Apr. 2022. Thomas was charged with harassment and reckless driving by the Windber Police Department. He was also charged in a domestic violence incident with assault and reckless endangerment filed by Pennsylvania State Police.

That domestic violence incident happened months before the alleged rape, in May 2021. Thomas was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment by state police, after interviewing an eyewitness who brought forth allegations of abuse by Jeffrey Thomas against his wife, Amy Thomas. A preliminary hearing on May 5, 2022.

The Windber Police Department filed charges against Mr. Thomas for a March 2022 incident on Thursday, Apr. 28. Charges include harassment and reckless driving stemming from an incident between the defendant and another driver in Windber Borough.

Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany, who presided over the jury trial, ordered the sentence.

“Jeffrey Thomas was chosen by the voters to protect the citizens of Somerset County,” said Attorney General Henry. “Instead, he violated his oath and duty, causing serious harm to his victim and those close to her. This sentence is a reminder that no one is above the law, and my office will hold violent offenders accountable, no matter their position or profession.”

