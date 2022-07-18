Beloved 17-Year-Old HS Senior, Firefighter Dies Nine Days After Central PA Crash: Coroner

A beloved central Pennsylvania junior firefighter and rising high school senior, died at WellSpan York Hospital on Friday, July 15— nine days after he was involved in a serious crash, authorities say.

Andrew A. Karabinos Jr. was driving his 1994 Nissan Maxima at an unsafe speed when he "failed to negotiate an 'S' curve in the road," left the roadway, and flipped the car onto its roof in the 500 block of Hunterstown Hampton Road in Reading Township around 8: 30 p.m., July 6, authorities detail in multiple releases.

The 17-year-old was extricated from the vehicle and taken in a helicopter to Wellspan York Hospital.

Deputy Coroner Karen Frank pronounced Karabinos Jr. dead from blunt force head trauma and ruled the death accidental, certifying it at 5:50 p.m., July 15.

Pennsylvania state police in Gettysburg continue to investigate the crash.

The East Berlin native's community has been sharing about its loss on social media.

A GoFundMe which was originally launched to raise funds to help cover the mounting medical costs, will now be used to cover his funeral expenses.

The community has raised $15,700 of $25,000 as of Monday, July 18.

Karabinos was a raising senior at Bermudian Springs High School, was a junior FireFighter at Northeast Adams Fire and EMS as a volunteer and planned to enlist with the United States Marine Corps, the GoFundMe campaign page details.

He was known as a loving, caring, and joyful kid who always made sure his friends and family are always loved and taken care of, according to the GoFundMe.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.