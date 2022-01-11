Woman Critical After Being Struck By PAT Bus: Report

A woman was in critical condition Tuesday after she was hit by a bus, authorities say.

After being struck, the victim was caught between the front bumper of a Port Authority Transit of Allegheny County bus and Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh shortly before 6:30 a.m., the WPXI reports citing a Port Authority spokesperson.

The bus driver has worked for PAT for 23 years, and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, the outlet reports citing the spokesperson.

The incident comes one day after the outlet reported on another person being injured in an morning bus crash into a pole also in Pittsburgh.

