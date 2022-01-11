Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Medical Helicopter Carrying Baby Crashes In Upper Darby
News

Woman Critical After Being Struck By PAT Bus: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Port Authority Transit of Allegheny County bus
Port Authority Transit of Allegheny County bus Photo Credit: Facebook (Frank DeMarco)

A woman was in critical condition Tuesday after she was hit by a bus, authorities say.

After being struck, the victim was caught between the front bumper of a Port Authority Transit of Allegheny County bus and Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh shortly before 6:30 a.m., the WPXI reports citing a Port Authority spokesperson.

The bus driver has worked for PAT for 23 years, and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, the outlet reports citing the spokesperson.

The incident comes one day after the outlet reported on another person being injured in an morning bus crash into a pole also in Pittsburgh.

Click here to read more from WPXI.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.