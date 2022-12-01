Woman Asked Victim If She Raped Her After Incident At PA Motel: Report

A Pennsylvania woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly sexually assaulted another woman at a hotel in 2020, according to a report by CBS21 citing state police.

Christine Lostaglia, 25, of Altoona, and a man brought the alleged victim to Relax Inn in Antis Township in August 2020, the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint.

There, in a locked hotel room, Lostaglia and the man began having sex in one bed -- the alleged victim on another, CBS21 says. The victim told police Lostaglia then got in her bed and began sexually assaulting her, the complaint says according to the outlet.

Lostaglia later texted the alleged victim apologizing and asked if the incident was considered rape, according to CBS21, citing police. She has been charged with the following, according to her court docket:

F2 Sexual Assault

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent

M2 Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other

She has been held in the Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to her court docket. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Fred B. Miller on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m., according to her court docket.

