Unlicensed Driver Caught On Camera Hitting Person In Wheelchair, Fleeing In PA: Police

An unlicensed Pennsylvania driver was caught on camera hitting a woman crossing the street in a wheelchair and fleeing the crash scene, police say.

Chambersburg police were called to the pedestrian accident at the intersection of South Fourth and East Queen streets on Friday, May 13, according to a release by the department.

The woman crossing the street had been “struck by a woman operating a yellow SUV, which then fled the scene heading eastbound on East Queen Street, the person that reported the crash to 911 said, as quoted in the release.

The woman in the wheelchair was injured and taken to Chambersburg Hospital, officials say.

Officers used camera footage from the Chambersburg Borough's new intersection camera system to track the driver, the release details.

“The camera system was able to show that the suspect vehicle had proceeded through the intersection while having a steady red light and that the operator did not properly check for vehicle/pedestrian traffic before entering the intersection,” police say.

They followed the yellow Chevy Tracker through town using the camera system, to the intersection of West Loudon Street and Sollenberger Road, according to the police.

Tammy L. Pierre, 55, was identified as the driver, and she was later interviewed and arrested at her home, police say.

She has been charged with the following, according to the police:

Accidents Involving Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed

Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property

Driving while operating privileges are suspended DUI

Reckless Driving

Traffic Control Devices

Turning Movements and Required Signals

Her preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

