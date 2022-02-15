Tire Flies Into Police Windshield In Pennsylvania (Video)

Police cameras captured videos of a tire detaching from a vehicle, rolling down the street, and flying into the windshield of a police vehicle with two officers inside, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The Spring Township police department in Bellefonte posted two views of the impact.

You can watch footage of the tire hitting from the dash in the Facebook post below.

You can watch footage of it from the officer in the driver seat's body camera in the Facebook post below.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Mount Zion Road on Monday, according to police.

"Luckily the tire struck the cruiser and then launched in the air off to the opposite side of the road instead of traveling into the opposite lane, and striking a moving vehicle coming in the other direction. The cruiser suffered some extensive damage but both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured," the police write in a Facebook post.

