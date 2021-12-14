Contact Us
This 100 Pound Turtle Had Pennsylvanians Calling 911

Jillian Pikora
The 100 pound turtle that had Pennsylvanians calling 911.
The 100 pound turtle that had Pennsylvanians calling 911. Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission)

Several Pennsylvanians were calling 911 because of a turtle, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission.

A slow moving, but large turtle walking down the street in Washington County alarmed so many people, that after multiple calls were made to 911, dispatchers contacted the Fish and Game Commission to go check it out.

One of the callers said it was a huge snapper and didn’t know what to do with it, so he called 911, according to the commission.

"Once there, I found the massive turtle that everyone feared and captured the beast!" Waterways Conservation Officer, Jon Stark said in a Facebook post.

It was not a snapper but an escaped pet African Tortoise, Stark says in the post.

"This big old turtle just wanted to go for a walk and be free. Still not sure where he got loose from, but now he has a new home and a large area to roam," Stark concludes.

If this turtle sounds like the one you lost, you might want to contact the Fish and Game Commission.

