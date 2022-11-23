'Santa Claus' Who Sexually Assaulted Child Learns His Fate: Pennsylvania State Police

It looks like some children in central Pennsylvania may have been visited by a "bad Santa."

A 58-year-old man who is known for playing Santa Clause at events in central Pennsylvania has been sentenced to jail, Pennsylvania state police announced on Thanksgiving eve.

John Paul Kruger, of Hanover, has been under investigation for sexually assaulting a minor since 2021, according to an announcement by the state police on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Kruger pled guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of a minor and was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in Adams County Jail with five years supervised probation, state police detailed in the release.

State police acknowledge that Kruger had contact with many children throughout the years in his role as Santa Claus.

Anyone with information or concerns regarding Kruger is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-334-8111.

