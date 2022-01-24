Contact Us
Police K9 Finds PA Man Lost In Michigan Woods In Below Freezing Temperatures

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
K9 Ghost and Deputy Dakota Darsow.
K9 Ghost and Deputy Dakota Darsow. Photo Credit: Roscommon County sheriff's office

A police K9 unit located a Pennsylvania man lost in the woods in Michigan on Friday, according to a release by the Roscommon County sheriff's office.

Deputy Dakota Darsow and K9 Ghost were called to assist the Gerrish Township police department in locating a missing person near the area of Ivy Road in Gerrish Township on Friday around 8:45 p.m., according to the release.

Residents in the area had observed a male subject walking who wandered into the woods and noticed that he never returned, police say. The Officers believed they knew the identity of the subject and were concerned that he was likely cognitively impaired.

K9 Ghost and Deputy Darsow began a track of the subject who had already been in the woods for several hours with temperatures at around 11 degrees.

K9 Ghost tracked the subject for approximately 1/2 of a mile through thick woods before locating him.

The man told police that he "went for a walk and got lost."

The man only identified as a 58-year-old from Pennsylvania was taken by Gerrish Township EMS for further treatment for exposure to a local hospital. 

