PA Man Out On Bail For Strangling Woman, Dies In House Fire Along With 3 Dogs

A man with a history of violence and his three dogs died in a fire in Pennsylvania on Saturday, authorities say.

Steven Greene, 32, of the 2100 block of Lower Bodines Road, Trout Run, Lycoming County died in the fire from smoke inhalation and severe burns, CBS 21 reports citing Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling.

Greene has a history of violence, starting with charges of fighting in 2015, and most recently was out on $5,000 in bail for a harassment and assault that happened in Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents.

He had grabbed a woman’s throat which restricted her breathing "during a disturbance at the couple’s home" that Sunday around 3:30 p.m., Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported at the time citing a state police affidavit.

Court documents show he was originally scheduled to enter a guilty plea in front of President Judge Nancy L. Butts on Jan. 28, 2022 but the date had been moved to April, 26 at 9 a.m., according to his most recent court docket.

Trout Run volunteer fire company were called to the fire at his mobile home fire with reports of entrapment, along with the five other departments, on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m., according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

An attached mobile was protected from burning and a foam system was used to knock down the blaze, the fire officials say in the post.

Greene and three dogs were killed in a fire that broke, CBS 21 reports citing coroner Kiessling.

No first responder were hurt, according to fire officials.

Pennsylvania state police fire marshals are investigating this fire.

