PA 6-Year-Old Shoots Himself In The Head: Authorities

A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head on Sunday, May 15, authorities say.

Police and EMS were called to reports of a child suffering from "a gunshot wound to the head" in the 400 block of Johnston Avenue, Pittsburgh just before 8:25 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition by medics, officials say.

This shooting is being called a "tragic accident," according to Public Information Officer Cara Cruz.

It is unknown how the child got access to the gun.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

