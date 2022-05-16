Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Adams Daily Voice

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
PA 6-Year-Old Shoots Himself In The Head: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head on Sunday, May 15, authorities say.

Police and EMS were called to reports of a child suffering from "a gunshot wound to the head" in the 400 block of Johnston Avenue, Pittsburgh just before 8:25 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition by medics, officials say.

This shooting is being called a "tragic accident," according to Public Information Officer Cara Cruz. 

It is unknown how the child got access to the gun.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

