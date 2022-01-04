Contact Us
News

Omicron Mutant Variant 'XE' Could Be Most Transmissible Yet, WHO Says

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
COVID
COVID Photo Credit: PIRO4D Pixabay

The new mutant variant of Omicron, "XE." could be the most transmissible strain of Covid yet, Express reports citing the World Health Organization.

A hybrid of Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2, XE is 10 percent more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant and could be the most dominant strain of the virus in the near future.

Currently. BA.2 — or the "Stealth Variant" — represents nearly 86% of all sequences cases, the WHO says.

The BA.2 subvariant has caused surges in Asia and Europe, and could cause another one in the US, Reuters says. More research is still needed, the WHO said.

Click here for more from Express.

