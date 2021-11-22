Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice
Mom Of 4-Year-Old Pittsburgh Boy Who Accidentally Shot Himself Dead 'Lost For Words'

by Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine
Ajani Lane with mom, Nay Lane
Ajani Lane with mom, Nay Lane Photo Credit: Nay Lane

A 4-year-old boy from Pittsburgh has died after shooting himself in the face, according to police.

The boy was identified by family members to CBS2 as Ajani Lane. His mom, Nay Lane, mourned his loss on Facebook.

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of North Negley in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood around 8 a.m., according to a statement by the police.

The boy was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he later died, police said.

There was a caregiver present in the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.  An investigation is ongoing.

