.A massive scrapyard fire has caused traffic disruptions in Adams County, according to crews on the scene.

The fire at Consolidated Scrap Resources in the 2200 block of York Road Straban Township started at 8:45 a.m.

The fire closed Route 30 from Route 15 to Centennial Road.

At one point a fire engine battling the blaze caught fire, according to crews at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

