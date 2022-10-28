Mass Shooting At Pittsburgh Funeral: Police

At least six people were shot during a funeral for a 20-year-old man in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Oct. 28, police say.

The funeral was for John Hornezes Jr. who was among three people shot dead near a bus stop Pittsburgh's North Side on Oct. 15. Hornezes was believed to have been the target of the shooting according to the police.

The funeral was being held at Destiny of Faith Church located at 3700 block of Brighton Road when the first five shots rang out, followed by another 15 rounds around 12:04 p.m., Commander Richard Ford told the press around 2 p.m.

One person is in critical condition, while the other five victims are in stable condition, Ford said.

Five victims went to Allegheny General Hospital, one victim was taken to Pittsburgh's Children's Hospital, and four victims self-transported to the hospital, according to Ford. Additional information about the victims was not released.

When asked if this shooting was gang-related, Ford said, "obviously we believe there's a dispute going on and we're looking into that." The investigation is ongoing and police officers will remain in the area.

It is unclear if the shooter or shooters were in a car or fled on foot and no suspect(s) have been identified.

Schools in the area were given the unclear and told it was safe to dismiss classes for the day.

