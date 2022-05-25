Man Threatened To Kill Two Women During Central PA Standoff: Police

More details have emerged following a standoff in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May, 24.

Waynesboro police were called to a report of an armed man in a home during a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of North Potomac Street around 7:17 a.m., according to a release by the department.

The man in the home— later identified as Christopher Adam Repman, allegedly had a black and purple pistol and said it was “in case those two heffers come downstairs,” referring to two women in the home, TriState Alert reports citing the criminal complaint.

It is unclear when the two women in the home were threatened as “All resident occupants had evacuated leaving the subject alone within the residence,” police said in a statement.

Police formed a perimeter around the home and attempted to make contact with Repman but ended up calling in Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, according to the police statement.

PSP SERT was able to make contact with the 37-year-old and he surrendered at 11:50 a.m., "The police incident...has concluded peacefully," police say,

No one was injured in the incident.

Repman was arrested on two felony counts of terroristic threats and has been held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $5,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge Annie Gomez Shockey at 8:30 a.m. on May 31, according to his court docket.

