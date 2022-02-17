Man Charged For Killing Uber Driver, PA Mom Of 4: Police

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a mother of four who was found dead days after she went missing while driving for Uber, according to the Allegheny County police.

Calvin Anthony Crew, 22, of Penn Hills, Pittsburgh, has been charged with homicide, according to an updated release by the police.

Christina “Christi” Marto Spicuzza, 38, of Turtle Creek, had been missing since Thursday, Feb. 10, when Monroeville police were called to the 500 block of Rosecrest Drive in Allegheny County on Saturday— where her body was found with a single gunshot wound to the head, police said at the time.

Her Nissan Sentra was found in the 500 block of Fourth Street in Pitcairn at 8:43 a.m. that same morning, according to the police.

The car’s dash camera had been removed, according to WPXI.

Crew was originally arrested in connection with a Sept. 2020 charge for Sale or Transfer of Firearms on Feb. 15 but was released on his own recognizance, his most recent court docket shows.

His preliminary hearing in that case has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge William Wagner on Mar. 3 at 9 a.m., according to the docket.

Information on his current charges and court hearings will be released after his arraignment and shared with the media at a press conference on Friday, according to the police.

Crew is currently being held in the Allegheny County jail and no mugshot has been released, police told Daily Voice on Thursday.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.