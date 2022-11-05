Man Attacked, Shot In Gettysburg: Police

A man was shot in the hip in an alley in Gettysburg just after midnight on Tuesday, May 10, area police say.

The Gettysburg police were called to a report of gunshots in Racehorse Alley in the rear of the first block of York Street.

An officer arrived to find a man with a "small caliber gunshot wound to his hip area" standing on the sidewalk in front of 29 York Street, police say.

Officers on scene controlled the bleeding until EMS arrived, and the man was taken to a York Area Hospital.

The man told police someone in a hoodie with the hood up approached him in the alley and argued with him, before pulling out a handgun.

The shooter fired multiple rounds but is only believed to have hit the victim one time, according to the release.

The shooter is described as a Black man in his mid-to-late 30s, who is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, thin build with droopy eyes and short shaved hair, the suspect told the police.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime or may have any other information about the incident is asked to contact Gettysburg Borough Police through the Adams County Emergency Dispatch Center at (717)334-8101.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.