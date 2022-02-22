Four Pennsylvania State Troopers Hospitalized After Pursuit on Route 30

Four troopers were hospitalized following a crash during a police pursuit along Route 30 on Monday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

State police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Chambersburg Borough after observing several traffic violations on Monday around 11:45 p.m., the release shows.

The driver, Christopher Naugle, 36, of Chambersburg, refused to stop leading to the chase, the police say.

The chase ended with a crash involving two PSP vehicles at the intersection of Lincoln Way West Route 30 and Shatzer Orchard Road, according to the release.

That is where four officers were injured, the release states. Two of the troopers suffered "moderate non-life-threatening injuries" and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but two other officers required air transport from the scene for "serious non-life-threatening injuries," as written in the release.

Both troopers flown to the hospital are reported to be in stable condition, the other officers conditions were not released.

Naugle has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

S Duties At Stop Sign

He has been held in the Franklin County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, his court docket shows.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David L. Plum on Mar. 8 at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket.

