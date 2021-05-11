Former Middle School Principal Heading To Prison For Asking Girls For Nudes Via Snapchat

An assistant middle school principal has been sentenced for soliciting nude photos of young girls, according to court documents and the Snyder County district attorney's office.

Christopher Scott Morrison, 40, of New Bloomfield worked at Selinsgrove, Area School District during which time he used Snapchat to contact four girls ages 11 to 14, the Lewistown Sentinel reported court documents and according to the the release for the DA.

He was suspended without pay and later resigned from the school before charges were filed in May 2020, according to the Sentinel's report.

Morrison was charged with the following, according to his court dockets:

F2 Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act -Knowingly or Permitting Child (2 Counts)

F2 Contact/Communication With A Minor- Sexual Abuse (2 Counts)

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (2 Counts)

M1 Corruption of Minors 04/15/2020 Waived for Court (2 Counts)

M1 Possession of an Instrument Of Crime With Intent

Prior to his trial he was released on $170,000 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

All but two charges were dismissed and he was found guilty of F2 Contact/Communication With A Minor-Sexual Abuse (2 Counts) on June 29, 2021, according to his updated court docket.

He was sentenced to 9 months to 8 years prison with a concurrent sentence of 8 years of probation and is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to the DA.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.