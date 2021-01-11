Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Suburban Philly Pharmacist Exchanged Heroin, Fentanyl For Sex, Money: DA
News

Florida Sheriff Reveals How Brian Laundrie 'Probably' Died

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Brian Laundrie posted this photo on his Instagram account from a 2020 hike in Colorado.
Brian Laundrie posted this photo on his Instagram account from a 2020 hike in Colorado. Photo Credit: Instagram/@bizarre_design_

The sheriff in the Florida county where Brian Laundrie's remains were found has shared how he thinks the fugitive likely died, according to a new report from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman in a statement during a panel with law enforcement leaders said he believes Laundrie died by suicide.

Hoffman said Laundrie went out to the nature reserve where his remains were discovered and "by all accounts probably committed suicide,” the Herald-Tribune reported Saturday.

Laundrie's cause of death has not yet been announced. 

His remains were found by law enforcement in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Laundrie's parents had reported their son missing on Friday, Sept. 17, saying they hadn't seen the 23-year-old in days.

Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the homicide of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County. 

Petito went missing in August while traveling across the country with Laundrie in her van. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Petito's van, without his missing fiancée.

Her family reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, and her remains were found eight days later in a Wyoming nature reserve.

The Teton County coroner said she was strangled to death. 

Read more about what the panel of Florida law enforcement leaders said about the investigation on the Herald-Tribune's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Adams Daily Voice!

Serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.