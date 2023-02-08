Explosive Discovery: Civil War Shell Found Unexploded In Gettysburg

An unexploded artillery shell was found at Gettysburg National Military Park on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, according to park officials.

The Civil War-era shell was found in the Little Round Top rehabilitation project area, according to an announcement by the park.

"We are following National Park Service protocols when unexploded ordnance is found. The 55th Ordnance Disposal Company EOD (explosive ordinance disposal) team from Fort Belvoir VA will remove the shell," park officials said in a statement.

"The area has been cleared and adjacent roads have been temporarily closed to all visitors. These include Crawford Ave., Ayers Ave., South Sickles Ave. around Devil's Den, and South Confederate Ave," according to the park but emergency dispatchers say the roads have reopened.

The 7-inch, 10-pound artillery shell was fired from a 2,000-pound cannon and is believed to date back to 1863, according to the park.

This is the second unexploded military device found in central Pennsylvania in less than a week. You can about the other incident here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.